FINDLAY, Ohio — A Toledo-based business is growing and expanding into west-central Ohio. Everdry Waterproofing held a ribbon-cutting event for their new facility in Findlay Wednesday.

President Ken Rusk said that for so long, they have been sending so many of their crews south that it made sense to make a second home base.

Even though they just unveiled the new facility, they already need to expand as they will soon be hiring even more employees because of high demand.

"It's funny because when we first designed the building, we thought we would have 30 or so. And it's just grown so fast that we're at about 62 on our way to 70, and we're going to keep going from there," Rusk said.

Rusk said the new facility will allow them to service 11 more counties in Ohio.

