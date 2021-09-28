Ever wanted to go for a cruise on a combine? United Way offering you a chance to 'Ride With A Farmer'

For a $25 donation, you can spend up to an hour with a local farmer as they harvest their crops.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the busiest time of year for area farmers, yet they are inviting you to take a ride with them as they harvest their crops.

John Motter, a lifelong farmer, is also a board member for the United Way of Hancock County. He wanted to help the United Way connect people with other area farmers to better understand what goes in to making a living off of agriculture.

John says it’s important to show people how this vital job is done, especially with so much modern technology now involved.

“To them, the farm has not changed even though everything in their own lives has changed. So, the whole concept is to allow people to come out, ride in the combine with us, have a conversation, and let’s talk about what we do and why we do it,” Motter said.

Happening now through mid-October, the United Way and Hancock County Farm Bureau are offering “Ride with a Farmer."

Participants get to spend up to an hour inside a combine and see firsthand what goes into harvesting crops and getting them shipped off.

“They can talk about technical things about the farm. They can talk about machinery and the advancements there. They can talk about what they’re expectation is when you encounter them on the road. They can talk to you about their family life,” Motter said.

To take a ride, you simply make an online $25 donation to the United Way.

Riders must be 18 years or older.

“The Farm Bureau will match that $25, and that money will go toward the Halt Hunger Initiative here in Hancock County,” said Motter.

You can register to get your ride with a farmer online at the United Way of Hancock County’s website. The link is above.

The rides run through October 18.

Today I tagged along with Hancock County farmer John Motter.



He helped come up with @UWHCLiveUnited new fundraiser "Ride With A Farmer"



For a $25 donation, you can spend up to an hour with a local farmer as they harvest their crop, getting a first hand lesson in agribusiness. pic.twitter.com/UHFPoKG2Vf — Jon Monk (@JonWTOL) September 28, 2021