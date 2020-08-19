Evans Scholarship gives local caddie a full-ride to college

Brandon Burks will head to Ohio State as an Evans Scholar, knowing his college is covered.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Evans scholarship is a prestigious award, given to caddies based off their skills out on the golf course, hard work in the classroom and outstanding character in the community. A Cardinal Stritch grad will head to college as an Evans Scholar knowing his education is taken care of.

Brandon Burks is that caddie every golfer wants. A great round or a not-so-great round, Brandon makes each day on the course memorable with his vibrant personality.

“I feel like my best quality is my personality. I like to talk a lot so being out here I ask questions to get to know the golfer," said Burks.

Brandon is heading to Ohio State to study Information Technology. He has some lofty goals for his future, wanting to own his own company. The Evans Scholarship will help make his dreams a reality.

“It’s a big relief not having to worry about college debt or take out any loans. It’s just a blessing to have this scholarship," he said.

Over the years he’s learned the right clubs to use and tips to give his golfers and when they sink a birdie putt, it makes the hard work worth it all.

“It’s a real good feeling. It makes you and them very happy," said Burks.