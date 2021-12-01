Ohio bars take another hit as football fans face curfew during big games

Bars would normally be packed with Ohio State fans during a big game like Monday's national championship, but the curfew continues to cut profits.

MAUMEE, Ohio — The most exciting time for football fans is the playoffs and national championships.

Monday night was no different as the Ohio State Buckeyes took on Alabama.

Bars would normally be packed with Ohio State fans, but the curfew continues to cut down on profits for big nights.

Things are different now in 2021 as Ohio's bars and restaurants must obey strict social distancing guidelines and a 10 p.m. curfew.

Doug Schmucker, who is on Ohio's Restaurant Advisory Group, says it's not so easy to welcome fans when the games don't start until 8 p.m.

"For a bar, a sports bar location as we all know, that's where after 10 p.m. is when most of their business is done and it is a huge hamper. Hampering," said Schmucker, who is also the owner of Schmucker's Restaurant in Toledo.

He says the Restaurant Advisory Group is working with the Ohio Restaurant Association to allow these businesses to stay open later.

"The new unemployment numbers just came out and our industry lost 372,000 jobs in the month of December. So that tells you that the pressure that this is putting on this industry is immense," said John Barker, president and CEO of the Ohio Restaurant Association.

The association talks with Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jon Husted weekly to find a solution and get on the vaccination list.

"What we're asking is for restaurants and grocery, anywhere that's consumer-facing when you have a high interaction with consumers, to be considered in that Phase 1C. Because we think that would give consumers a lot of confidence if they knew the vaccine was available," said Barker.

The Ohio Liquor Control Commission continues to cite businesses breaking the rules, including those staying open later for fans willing to stay and spend money in struggling bars.

"As a member of the advisory board, I obviously am a rule follower. And not that I like them or enjoy them, I value life beyond anything. And so I encourage all businesses, including bars and restaurants to follow the rules that are set forth," said Schmucker.

The president of the Ohio Restaurant Association says the association has formally sent a written request to the governor asking him to allow these businesses to stay open later.