CAPTURED | Escaped inmate Jason Lyle Conrad caught in Akron

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Jason Lyle Conrad escaped custody on Tuesday morning.

AKRON, Ohio — Jason Lyle Conrad has been captured in Akron after a day on the run.

The U.S. Marshals Service in Cleveland says the escaped inmate was taken into custody Wednesday morning on railroad tracks near North Arlington Street and East North Street.

Authorities say they received dozens of tips before Conrad "was arrested after a brief foot pursuit on the train tracks."

Conrad's arrest happened around 9:40 a.m. after surveillance officers and a Highway Patrol plane "spotted him attempting to flee near Aqueduct Street in Akron," according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

He was taken to the Summit County Jail.

His arrest comes one day after the Summit County Sheriff’s Office issued an alert when Conrad escaped custody as he was taken to Summa Health White Pond Medical Center at 1 Park West Boulevard in Akron. Authorities say the escape occurred around 8 a.m. Tuesday as a deputy was removing him from a transport vehicle.

Jason Conrad has been arrested by the #NOVFTF in #Akron.

Conrad escaped from custody yesterday afternoon.



Conrad, who authorities say was handcuffed and wearing a boot for a previous injury, “was able to escape and ran away after removing the boot.”

Sheriff’s deputies were assisted in their search for Conrad by the Ohio State Highway Patrol and officers from Akron, Fairlawn and Copley. By Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Marshals Service had assumed the lead in the coordinated search.

The escape forced a nearby daycare center inside the Shaw Jewish Community Center to go on lockdown. The center then issued a member-wide alert that it would close the facility for the rest of the day as a precaution.

Meanwhile, nervous residents in the area said they were taking extra care to lock their doors.

Carl Halas, who lives down the road from the medical center described the heavy presence of law enforcement officers scouring the area on foot, by car and from the air.

"We saw this airplane going over and over and over," Halas said. "And we started saying we'd better lock the doors."

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office says Conrad has charges of willfully fleeing, possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs and a parole violation. He now faces an additional charge of escape.

The Summit County Sheriff also shared multiple images of Conrad, which you can see in the Facebook post below.

