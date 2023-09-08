Erie County police officers help remove jar from raccoon's head

'It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day.'

Example video title will go here for this video

ERIE COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — For the second time in less than a month, a raccoon with a jar stuck on its head received some help from Northeast Ohio law enforcement officers.

The Perkins Township Police Department in Erie County reports that two of its officers encountered a raccoon on Tuesday night while getting gas for their cruiser at a local station. Body camera video shows the critter running up to Officer McDermott and Officer Waechter with a jar on his head.

As Waechter helped to hold down the raccoon, McDermott was able to remove the jar. The raccoon, who the department has dubbed "Bandit," scurried away from the duo after being freed.

"It’s often asked what is a typical day in law enforcement, and here’s proof that there is no typical day," Perkins Township police added in its post on Facebook.

Last month, the Painesville Police Department responded to a report of a "masked bandit with a mayo jar stuck on its head" at the area of Bank Street near East Walnut Avenue. It turned out that the "masked bandit" was a raccoon.

Officers Chad Balausky and Steve Ettinger came to the rescue as they were able to get the raccoon to sit still and remove the mayonnaise jar from its head. Watching all of the action was police intern Gill, who may have set a broad jump record moving out of the way of the animal once it was freed.

As the Painesville PD Facebook post put it, "you never know what you’ll see on night shift."

Related Stories: