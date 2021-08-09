Erie Co. community pays final respects to fallen Navy Corpsman Max Soviak

The Edison High School graduate was killed in Afghanistan during a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

MILAN, Ohio — It was an emotional hero's welcome home for U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Maxton Soviak.

The 22-year-old's life was cut short by a bombing during the evacuation of Afghanistan two weeks ago.

Soviak is from Erie County and residents there took time today to honor his service.

Folks from across Ohio converged on the small village of Milan to pay final respects to Soviak.

"That they're telling people this is America, this is how we pull together and say we're proud of our country, we're proud of our service people, and we're proud of each other because of what we do for each," said Terry Trumpower, Chaplain of VFW 2743 in Norwalk.

The quaint downtown of Milan was transformed with a red, white and blue color palette as hundreds lined the streets during the funeral procession for Soviak.

Everywhere you looked, flags, shirts and signs honored a fallen hero and showed support for the man's family.

"It's tough, I think it's tough for everybody in the community," said Navy veteran Keith Letson.

"To show respects for the family and everything, and I have several relatives that are in the service right now too, and I understand what they're going through," said Linda Allen from Greenwich.

As the procession approached, many stood, some saluted as the hearse slowly drove by, followed by a fleet of motorcycles and law enforcement vehicles.

For veterans in attendance, there was nowhere more important to be at that moment, and many hope moments like these, though tragic, can help to bring people of varying beliefs and political views together.

"Right now is the perfect opportunity to state the fact that we hold that flag up, we're American citizens, and we believe in the freedom that the young man gave his life for," said Trumpower.

