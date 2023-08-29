Donations needed for Toledo community food pantry

Equality Toledo is looking to prepare its food pantry for the upcoming holidays and is asking for the community's help to stock up the shelves.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — A local organization is looking for help to stock the shelves of its community pantry.

This year, the Equality Toledo Community Pantry has served many people throughout the area and its organizers are looking ahead to the upcoming holidays and increased demand for assistance.

The pantry is a collaborative effort between community groups to make sure food-insecure individuals and their families have a barrier-free option to meet their needs.

“We started this pantry because there were multiple incidents where trans members in our community were getting refused from pantries because their physical appearance didn’t match their gender identity,” Equality Toledo Deputy Director Brent Rabie said.

The organization has partnered with local businesses and will have non-perishable food donation bins at Hamburgers Mary's Toledo, Georgjz 419, Ottawa Tavern, Manhattan's, Wesley's, Grindhrs Coffee, the Attic and House of Dow.

MORE INFORMATION: Equality Toledo Food Drive

You can also drop off items at the Equality Toledo office at 440 Floyd St., Unit C, during pantry hours. The Equality Toledo Community Pantry is open Wednesday evenings from 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 1-4 p.m.

The food drive will run through Aug. 31.

For a list of items needed, alternate ways to donate and information, visit the Equality Toledo website at this link.