Epworth United Methodist announces interim pastor after previous pastor stepped down in April

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Epworth United Methodist Church announced the appointment of an interim pastor Friday, a month and a half after the previous pastor, Stephen Swisher, stepped down following controversy.

In an email to parishioners, church officials said Reverend Barry DeShelter would serve as the church's pastor for a one-year interim appointment beginning July 1. According to the email, Rev. DeShelter previously served as the church's senior pastor from 1991 to 2001.

Officials said they would work diligently to ensure a smooth transition for DeShelter has he reestablishes his ministry at Epworth.

Swisher stepped down after some parishioners called for his resignation following the closing of the church's preschool earlier this year.

The Epworth Preschool closed in March shortly after the school’s former director said she was fired for questioning why $47,000 was transferred from the school’s preschool budget.

Days later, the church closed the doors of the pre-school for the remainder of the year citing a lack of teachers, something that parents disputed.

The church also denied any financial impropriety and cited an audit by a Maumee accounting firm.

Since that time, parents, upset at the school’s closure and the way it was handled have banded together to compile their complaints on a private-Facebook group and shared their complaints with the church’s bishop to review.