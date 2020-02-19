DELTA, Ohio — The entire village of Delta is under a water boil advisory following a major water main break around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

All customers in Delta are recommended to boil water until bacteria tests reflect it is safe to consume water.

Repairs were completed around 8 p.m. once the water towers were drained, depressurizing the water distribution system.

The village was assisted by the city of Wauseon that used an emergency connection to fill the village's towers.

If you have any questions, you can contact the village administrator Brad Peebles at 419 250 6367.

MORE FROM WTOL:

BG mayor details plans for designated drinking area downtown

Toledo councilman Larry Sykes apologizes after criticizing Toledo Fire on social media

University of Findlay offering 1st online school psychology doctorate in Ohio