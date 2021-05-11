Entire village of Continental under boil water advisory

The notice is in effect for the Putnam County village until further notice, village officials said.

CONTINENTAL, Ohio — The village of Continental was placed under a boil advisory on Tuesday, with officials saying the advisory is immediate and effective until further notice.

Residents are urged to boil the water for at least one minute and let it cool before using or to use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, washing dishes and food preparation.