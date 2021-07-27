Enter the Courageous Community Service raffle to spend a night in an Oak Openings treehouse

The entry for the raffle has just opened up for the public! Here's how to enter.

TOLEDO, Ohio — If you're looking for an overnight stay in one of the treehouses at Oak Openings, here's your chance!

Courageous Community Services has a raffle going on right now that you can enter and benefit the community in the process.

Courageous Community Services is a nonprofit organization that help those with developmental disabilities to build a safe and comfortable environment.

One lucky winner of the raffle will get an opportunity to say at the Hub Treehouse in Oak Openings from Sept 17 to the 18.

All the proceeds from the Tree House raffle goes to create community services.

