Enjoy 'Fair Food to Go' at the Fulton County Fairgrounds

Get your fair food fix from these awesome vendors!

FULTON COUNTY, OHIO, Ohio — Let's be honest: the best part of a county fair is the fair food.

That's why the Fulton County Fair wants to make sure you don't miss out, even though coronavirus has changed plans for the fair this year.

From now through August 16, you can get your fair food fix at the Fulton County Fairgrounds!

From Friday through Sunday at 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you'll be able to take your food to go from any of these awesome vendors:

VENDORS: July 24 – 26

• Pences (Sandwiches, Carmel Corn, Carmel Apples, Cotton Candy, Elephant Ears, and more!)

• Fire-N- the-Hole Pizza

• Island Noodles

• Ben’s Pretzels & Frozen Lemonade

• Milkshakes (Not open until 5 PM on Friday July 24)

VENDORS: July 31 – August 2

• Pences (Sandwiches, Carmel Corn, Carmel Apples, Cotton Candy, Elephant Ears, and more!)

• Fire-N- the-Hole Pizza

• Ben’s Pretzels & Frozen Lemonade

• J & A Taco

VENDORS: August 7 – 9

• Sirloin Tip Dinners

• Island Noodles

• J & A Taco

• Milkshakes (Not open until 5 PM on Friday July 24)

• The Barn Yard

VENDORS: August 14 – 16

• Outlaw BBQ

• Bair’s Concessions (French Fries, Funnel Cakes & Lemon Shakeups

• Sirloin Tip Dinners

Vendors are subject to change without notice. The Fulton County Fair will update any changes on their website.

Visitors should enter at the Main Gate A and exit at Gate F and can park around and behind the Spangler Arena.