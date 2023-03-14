Engine 2, delivers baby side of road

A team of four answered a desperate plea from a homeless woman in active labor on the street corner of Plymouth and Porter in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — After a devastating few weeks for Engine 2, the department is back up and running.

Neighbors told 2 on your side that a woman was clinging onto a one-way sign for dear life until Engine 2 arrived and delivered the baby right on the sidewalk where an oxygen mask and delivery gloves still remained.

"Once we laid her down, you know, we checked for the crowning and the baby's head was right there. At that point, we all just kind of, you know, kicked into gear." Engine 2 Buffalo Firefighter, Jim Trudell said.

Using an OB kit from their truck the firefighters were able to create a delivery room on the side of the road and wrap the baby in a blanket until an ambulance arrived on the scene seconds later.

“I'm a father of three. So I've been in the delivery room, it's nice and easy, safe. This one was a little more chaotic.” Engine 2 Buffalo Firefighter, Tyler Barrie said.

A welcome bit of chaos in their first week back as Engine 2 now works to pick up the pieces from its heartbreaking loss.

“You lose one brother but then you bring in another life in the world that's pretty awesome,” Tyler said.

"It just does make it a little easier when you get when you get the wins every once in a while," Jim said.