Toledo neighborhood alleyway cleaned up after overgrown with weeds

A few weeks following WTOL 11's coverage of the alleyway and neighbors' repeated requests for the city to clean it, it was fixed along with some other issues.

Example video title will go here for this video

TOLEDO, Ohio — Neighbors living on Woodland Avenue in Toledo said they've dealt with issues in their area for years, like an overgrown alleyway, with no answers or action.

Following WTOL 11's previous coverage of the alleyway, people living nearby said Engage Toledo came out to take care of it.

Here is what it looked like originally:

Here is what it looks like now:

The construction cones are gone, weeds and grass have been cut and most of the garbage is cleared out. Neighbors said it was least cleaned on July 19.

"It feels good ... we shouldn't have to go through what we go through in order for our voices to be heard, but we just want to take care of our neighborhoods," resident Georgia Gregory said. "That's all we want. I'm glad they did it, I appreciate it."

As of July 29, Engage Toledo has not responded to WTOL 11's question of if the alleyway will continue to be cared for.

The city of Toledo has an alley cleaning map that shows cleaned and "to be cleaned" alleys. When neighbors first reported the Woodland Avenue alleyway, it wasn't on the map.

Others living on the 1200 block of Woodland Avenue said they are still concerned with the condition of the street. Many potholes show brick under the road.

Some of the potholes were patched after WTOL 11's original story. City officials said there is a work order in for the street.