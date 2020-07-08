Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling event to be held Saturday

The event will take place at DeVeaux School and allows Toledo residents to get rid of a variety of unwanted items. Free disposable masks will also be distributed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — From 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 8, Toledo residents can drop off refuse and recycling items at DeVeaux School located at 2620 West Sylvania Ave.

The event is arranged by Engage Toledo and will also be a distribution site for free disposable face masks. The masks are limited to 3 per adult, while supplies last.

Items that will be accepted for disposal or recycling include electronic waste, a maximum of 10 tires (on or off the rim, no commercial tires allowed), documents, houseware goods, clothing, toys, bulky items and refuse. Latex paint will cost $1 per gallon to discard.

Televisions, CRT monitors and appliances will not be accepted.

More Engage Toledo Drop Off Refuse and Recycling Events will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (with the exception of the Toledo Zoo drop off event) on the following dates:

Aug. 22 at Longfellow Elementary School, 1955 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 12 at Good Shepherd Church, 3934 West Laskey Rd.

Sept. 19 at the Toledo Zoo, Anthony Wayne Trail parking lot, 2 Hippo Way (this event is 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Sept. 26 at Friendship Park, 2930 131st St.