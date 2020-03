TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Police are looking for an elderly man who is believed to have walked away from his nursing home.

Toledo Police Department Endangered Missing: 83 year-old Dale McVicker is believed to have wa... lked away from his nursing home on Darlington Ave. Dale is 5'07 and 150 pounds. It's unknown what he was last seen wearing. He has multiple medical issues and should have a visible feeding tube.

If you see him, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111 immediately.