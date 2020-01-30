MONROE COUNTY, Michigan — An Endangered Missing Advisory has been issued for Monroe County one-year-old Aubree Hayslip.

Michigan State Police say Aubree and her mother, 21-year-old Kyrsten Hayslip were last seen leaving their home in Frenchtown Villa Mobile Home Park in Newport, Michigan around 6 p.m. on Jan. 26.

Kyrsten told family members she was going to babysit for a friend overnight and would be back the next morning. Kyrsten took Aubree with her.

The two were last seen getting into a gray car of unknown make and model that Kyrsten stated was an Uber that she was using to get to her friend's house.

Kyrsten and Aubree never returned home.

Anyone with information should call 911 or Michigan State Police.