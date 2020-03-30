MONROE COUNTY, Mich. — The Michigan State Police Department have issued an Endangered Missing Advisory for a father and son who were last seen on Sunday.

According to the Monroe News, Justin and his son Jaxon Oaks were last seen in the area of Downriver Marina Boat Launch in South Rockwood.

Reports say Justin and Jaxon were last seen around 10:30 a.m. when they launched their 14-foot Grumman flat bottom camouflage boat.

The Monroe News says the last contact with the two was around 12:30 p.m. via cell phone.

Justin, 29, is a white male standing at 6'1" with brown hair and brown eyes and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a tan vest and blue jeans.

Jaxon, 8, is a white male standing at 4'5" with brown hair and brown eyes. He is missing a front tooth and normally wears glasses. He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, a tan hat and blue sweatpants.

Anyone with information should call 911 or MSP, Monroe Post at 734-242-3500.