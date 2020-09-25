Endangered missing: Family, TPD concerned for safety of missing 18-year-old

18-year-old Javonti McCray has been reported missing. His family and Toledo police are concerned for his safety as he is suicidal and may be armed.

Javonti McCray is 5’08'' and 160 lbs. He was last seen wearing ripped gray jeans, a black hoodie and black shoes. His hair is in dreadlocks.

If you have seen Javonti McCray, call 911 immediately.