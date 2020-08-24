Endangered Masai giraffe calf born at The Wilds

The male calf was born at the conservation center on Aug. 4. Animal management staff say he appears to be strong and is staying close to his mother, Lulu.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — An endangered Masai giraffe calf was born earlier this month at The Wilds.

located in Cumberland, Ohio,

This is Lulu's second calf, according to The Wilds. She was born at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden in October 2012 and has lived at The Wilds since 2014.

The calf’s father, Raha, was born at the Los Angeles Zoo in April 2006 and arrived at The Wilds in 2009, where he has since sired eight calves.

This is the 19th giraffe calf to be born at the conservation center.

“The birth of this endangered Masai giraffe calf is cause for celebration, especially as we know that giraffes need our help more than ever. We remain committed to making a direct and positive impact on protecting wildlife and wild places, and inspiring our guests to join us in taking action to preserve the future of giraffes and other species,” said Columbus Zoo and Aquarium President/CEO Tom Stalf.

“We are extremely proud of the success of our breeding program. This giraffe calf is not only adorable but also represents a wonderful achievement as we continue working collaboratively with other conservation organizations in saving Masai giraffes,” said Vice President of The Wilds Dr. Jan Ramer.