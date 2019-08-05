TOLEDO, Ohio — Every time you call 911, first responders are there within minutes to help you.

On Wednesday at WTOL, we honored those who risk their lives for First Responders Week.

Every firefighter is also an EMT (Emergency Medical Technician). A common misconception is that firefighters only respond to fire calls.

In reality, a majority of the calls they respond to are emergency medical runs. There are a wide range of calls that an EMT will respond to and because of this, it is crucial they have extensive training as well as quick thinking.

Sometimes an EMT will arrive in a firetruck while other times they will come in a life squad unit or other vehicle. There are currently 11 Lucas County Life Squad vehicles. These trucks have just about everything responders need in a medical emergency to treat patients.

"You're already formulating your thoughts on how you're going to treat the patients based on your protocols that we have been taught and we operate under. We get there, we evaluate the patient and start the initial care depending on what they need," said Sterling Rahe of Toledo Fire and Rescue. "We start that process, package them up and then start to get them to definitive care, which would be an emergency room. So we're just an extension of that emergency room basically first on the scene."

Rahe said his crews try to respond to calls within four to six minutes. He knows every situation will be different and timing could be a matter of life or death.