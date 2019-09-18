TOLEDO, Ohio — A new Empower for Excellence inpatient drug treatment facility has been approved near the intersection of Secor and Monroe Streets.

Toledo City Council added a requirement that the facility must be reviewed in one year to see if it's been running up to standard. Concerns have been raised by people living near the company's current facility on Champlain Street as well as Council Member Yvonne Harper.

"Before I see them spread somewhere else, I would like to see them regulate, straighten it up, make sure all those concerns; because all it's going to do is carry over what they're not doing in my district," Harper said.

Council Member Tom Waniewski represents the district where the new all-female facility will be located. He added the amendment requiring the special use permit to be reviewed a year from now.

"We're immediately putting it on the planning agenda one year from now. If something happens in between now and then we will surely work to make sure that if they're not corrected, we can pull the special use permit," Waniewski said.

