Job candidates looking for a new opportunity were able to meet one-on-one with employers during a job fair Friday held at the Ohio Means Jobs building in downtown Toledo.

The goal of the fair was to connect candidates with in-demand jobs. The effort is part of In-Demand Jobs Week, a statewide initiative to connect jobs with job seekers.

Employers ranged from the transportation industry to manufacturing and healthcare.

Dorian Rayford from Toledo attended the job fair looking for his next job.

"I've been in manufacturing for over 20 years, but I've always worked for a temp service. Now I'm looking for something that would be more solid with potential growth," Rayford said.

Employers are looking to fill their open positions but they need candidates that have certain skill sets or are willing to train.

Lucas County Commissioner, Tina Wozniak, said the job market in the Toledo area has many positions available that are considered in-demand. But the challenge for some employers is finding candidates with the right skill set. That's why some employers are willing to train.

"We have employers here for jobs that are in demand. You need to be abreast of what the jobs are that people are looking for and what training I should be seeking," Wozniak said.

Job candidates got the opportunity to network with possible employers like Fiat Chrysler, Promedica and the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.