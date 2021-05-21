Employers changing approach to pay, benefits, with hope of attracting new hires during the pandemic

With many jobs available locally, Amazon and UPS are attempting to fill openings with new opportunities for employees and potential for growth.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Employers in Toledo are ramping up their hiring efforts by offering more than just a job.

The increased efforts come in the middle of a pandemic, when some businesses can't pay more than minimum wage.

Two employers with local job openings say they're willing to go above and beyond to offer the best deal.

"We have hundreds of jobs that are currently available at Amazon in the Toledo area. That includes jobs at our fulfillment center in Rossford, as well as openings at our new delivery station in Toledo," said Jessica Pawl, a spokesperson with Amazon.

Some big employers like Amazon and UPS are working to offer higher wages and more.

"[There's] the benefits. Right now, we're hiring permanent employees, not seasonal. So they're permanent. Being a union employer, their seniority starts when they start at UPS. So they would get ahead of the people who started underneath them," explained John Giffel, the Health and Safety Manager with the UPS Great Lakes District.

UPS is hiring 200 people for part-time positions which can pay up to $17 an hour.

Plus, employees are also offered up to $25,000 in tuition reimbursement.

Meanwhile at Amazon, the company is also offering similar perks.

"We have offered a starting pay of $15 an hour for the past couple of years now. So more than double the federal minimum wage. And we also offer benefits that start on day one, and it's a great benefits package," said Pawl.

Amazon also has a signing bonus of up to $1,000, plus another $100 if you can show you've got your COVID-19 vaccine.

Both companies are offering an opportunity to either grow within or move on to a different career.

"We don't want to lose anybody, but the tuition reimbursement is a great opportunity to help pay for school. Then you get your degree and you go somewhere else. And hopefully, you have some loyalty to the UPS and you can start shipping UPS," said Giffel.

"Amazon's carrier choice program essentially allows folks to train for careers outside of the Amazon environment while they're working with us. So once they've been full-time for a year, they have access to training for in-demand fields," said Pawl.

It's another perk, and reason to keep employees happy.

A spokesperson with OhioMeansJobs says $15 an hour seems to be a good target for pay. You can apply for jobs with Amazon at www.amazon.com/ohiojobs. UPS openings are available at upsjobs.com.