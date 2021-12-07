Employee found dead at Toledo Jeep plant

WTOL 11 is not reporting the victim's name out of respect for their family. However, officers say a 60-year-old was found unconscious and not breathing at around 4 p.m. Monday.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of a Toledo Assembly Plant employee who was found deceased at the plant around 4 p.m. on Monday. Production was not running at the time. We are cooperating with the Toledo Police Department in their investigation and have made arrangements to provide counseling support for our employees. We are not confirming the name of the victim or any other details out of respect for the family. Second shift on the Gladiator side of the Toledo Assembly Complex was canceled Monday night.”