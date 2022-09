Crews estimate the repair will be complete in three to four hours.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Crews are working to repair a water valve in Bowling Green, rendering a section of road closed and water shut off for some residents.

W. Wooster Street between Haskins and Winfield is closed during the emergency repair. Water is shut off to the impacted residence. The repair is estimated to last three to four hours.

The road closure is near Wood County Hospital and emergency room.

It is not known what caused the water valve problem.