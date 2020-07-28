ER doctor explains what parents should consider when sending students back to the classroom

If you're on the fence about sending your kid back, there are some things you should take into consideration.

OHIO, USA — As more of our local school districts finalize their plans for the upcoming school year, parents are deciding whether they're on board.

"Looking at it from a public health perspective, the illness is important but we also have to consider the socialization factor and also the economic factor. If we keep kids out of school that means many parents have to stay home" said Dr. Brian Kaminski, an ER doctor at ProMedica.

"We have very large schools with upwards of 1,000 children attending and then we have very small private schools that are really in an entirely different situation," said Kaminski.

Placing desks six feet apart might sound like a simple solution, but parents should consider if there is even enough room in your child's classroom for that.

Some schools have decided to go back five days a week, while others are on a hybrid model. It's important for parents to consider how many kids will be in one space at a time.