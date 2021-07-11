Boil Advisory for Village of Fayette residents

Boil Advisory is in effect from July 11 at 2:00 a.m. through July 13 at 2:00 a.m.

FAYETTE, Ohio — On Sunday a boil advisory was put in effect through July 13 at 2:00 a.m. for residents of the Village of Fayette due to repair work being done on water lines.

Due to the water main break on W. Main SS/US Hwy 20 and West of Walnut Street residents of the following areas are advised to boil water before consumption for the next 48 hours:

Residents living on W. Main St. and West of Maple St.

Residents living on S. Maple St.

Residents Living on College St.

Residents living on Walnut St.