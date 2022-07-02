Emergency officials stress ice safety importance, following Catawba Island ice rescue

If you are going to do activities like snowmobiling or riding ATV's out on the ice it must be at least five inches thick.

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio — First responders and emergency crews are reminding everyone about the dangers of being out on the ice, following a mass rescue of 18 people near Catawba Island on Sunday.

If you are going to head out on the ice there are some things you should think about and bring with you:

Have a flotation device : having a flotation device, whether it be on your person or with your crew, is incredibly important should something happen. You should also have flares and whistles that will help you attract the attention of rescue crews in an emergency.

: having a flotation device, whether it be on your person or with your crew, is incredibly important should something happen. You should also have flares and whistles that will help you attract the attention of rescue crews in an emergency. Ice picks: Ice picks are small, handheld sticks with pointed ends. They latch onto the ice and will help you pull yourself out of the water if needed.

If you are out on the ice, make sure you are continuously checking the depth of the water, as ice is unreliable. Measuring the water frequently while you are out is important. Typically, the ice is thinner the closer to the shore you are.

"Ice can be very unpredictable when people go on it, you know! And it’s one of those things that everyone thinks 'I’ve done this before I’ve never had a problem!', and then they get out on there and then then you have problems like this and it really is a big concern for first responders rescuers things like that" said Jeff Klein, Wood County EMA Director.

