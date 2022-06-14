Beat the heat at one of the several emergency cooling stations in Lucas County

To help residents beat the heat this week, Lucas County is partnering with organizations to offer more than two dozen cooling stations to the public.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Edison is still working to restore power to thousands of customers after last night's alert day storms.

As of Tuesday evening, the outage map shows just over 3,300 customers are waiting for the lights to come back on.

It's not just Toledo Edison either. Further south, AEP is also working to get power back up and running for a few thousand people as well.

If that's you, sitting at home hoping everything starts working again, you're going to want to find some air conditioning.

In east Toledo, multiple senior centers are serving as emergency cooling stations. The Chester J. Zablocki, Eleanor M. Kahle and Margaret Hunt senior centers will all be stocked with food, water and fun activities to do.

No way of getting to one of the centers yourself? No problem.

"That's one of the great things about senior centers serving as cooling stations because many of them do offer transportation to and from the senior centers," Justin Moor with Area Office on Aging of Northwestern Ohio said. "We also partner with TARTA to have their buses bring individuals to senior centers."

Water bottle filling stations will be at all public libraries.

All of these cooling stations are open to everyone.