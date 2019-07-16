LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — First Alert Days have been issued from Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday due to extreme and dangerous heat moving into the area.

We'll see multiple days where the heat index will reach over 100 degrees.

The Area Office on Aging wants to make sure everyone stays cool with Emergency Cooling Centers.

The J. Frank Troy Senior Center, located at 545 Indiana, and the Sylvania Senior Center, located at 7140 Sylvania Ave., will both open at 8 a.m. on Thursday and Friday during the extreme heat.

The J. Frank Troy Senior Center will be open until 7 p.m., and the Sylvania Senior Center will stay open until 5 p.m. Contact the Troy Senior Center at 419-255-6206. Contact the Sylvania Senior Center at 419-885-3913.

The Mayores Senior Center, located at 2 Aurora Gonzales Drive in Toledo, will be open Saturday from noon-5 p.m. Contact the Mayores Senior Center at 419-242-1144.

All of their senior centers remain available as cooling stations through Friday during their normal hours.

The Area Office on Aging says the elderly are one of the most vulnerable to heat-related illnesses and the heat poses a significant risk to their health, especially those who have cardiac or respiratory problems.

Signs of heat exhaustion include:

Headache

Sluggishness or fatigue

Thirst

Blurred vision

Nausea

Upset stomach

Vomiting

Profuse sweating

Moderate increase in body temperature

Signs of heat stroke, which is must more serious, include:

Headache

Sluggishness or fatigue

Dizziness

Disorientation

Agitation or confusion

Seizures

Hot, dry skin with an absence of sweating

Increased inner body temperature

Loss of consciousness

Rapid heartbeat

Hallucinations

Heat stroke can be deadly, so call 911 immediately if you believe you or someone you know is experiencing heat stroke.

The office reminds those in the community to check on older or disabled family members or neighbors who live alone or may be experiencing problems coping with the heat.

The office offers these tips on how to beat the heat:

Fan or move out into air conditioning

Apply cool, wet clothes

Take small sips of water

Call 911 if your condition does not improve.