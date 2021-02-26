LC4 holding emergency Flash Flood event today to foster-to-adopt dogs after water main break floods facility's basement

If you foster a dog while construction is going on and then decide to adopt the pup, your adoption fee will be reduced.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A water main break at Lucas County Canine Care and Control means the agency is not able to accept owner-surrendered dogs and leaves LC4 looking for foster and adoptive dog families.

The water main break flooded the basement of LC4 but did not reach the animals. To fix the water main, crews will need to dig up the sidewalk and parking lot.

Shelter staff said they'd like to place as many of their adoptable dogs in foster homes as possible during construction.

Friday from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. LC4 is having a Flash Flood Foster-to-Adopt special to make that happen. If you foster and decide to adopt, your adoption fee will be reduced.

LC4 will not be taking appointments for this adoption event but ask instead that when you get to the shelter you remain in your car and call 419-213-2800 so that a staff member can come out to you. Bring a valid photo ID and proof of current vaccinations for any dogs in your home. If you are able to fill out the foster questionnaire before you come please click on the link below.

"If you have been thinking of adding a four legged friend to your family fostering-to-adopt a dog is a great way to make sure everyone gets along and that the dog is a good fit for your lifestyle before committing to forever. To thank our amazing supporters for stepping up during this predicament, any dog that is adopted by their foster family will have a reduced adoption fee when it comes time to complete the adoption," LC4's Facebook post said.

During construction, the shelter will be mostly open and deputies will still be out on patrols for dogs running at large and clerks will be in the building to answer phones, and the rest of the staff will conduct normal duties.