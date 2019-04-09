BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — September is National Preparedness Month and the Wood County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) wants residents of northwest Ohio to be prepared for any type of disaster.

Usually people think of storms or tornadoes as a disaster, but there are non-weather related things people have to think about, too, like house fires and house floods.

"The better you are prepared for an emergency, the better your outcome is going to be. And that's really what one of our goals here is to educate people to make sure that when these things happen, things that they don't normally think about. They can bounce back as fast as they can," Wood County EMA Director, Jeff Klein said.

While there's no one specific thing to help people prepare, Jeff Klein said that he always recommends people have some money saved because anything can happen in an instant.

More often than not, people do not have the savings to cover it if something were to happen. That's why it's always best to take the steps now to be prepared instead of later.

Each week throughout the month of September, the EMA will be providing information on ways people can stay prepared in relation to our area.

