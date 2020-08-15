Michigan State Police looking for missing 13-year-old girl

If you have information about her whereabouts, call police.

LUCE COUNTY, Mich. — UPDATE: Teawna Wright has been found safe.

An endangered missing advisory has been issued for a 13-year-old Michigan girl.

Michigan State Police said Teawna Rose Wright, 13, was last seen near 8358 County Road 387 near Dollarville in Luce County Saturday morning.

Family told police that she has been communicating with adult men on different websites, and she could possibly be heading to the Mount Pleasant area.

A neighbor reported seeing Teawna get into a dark gray four door pick-up truck. The neighbor could not remember was she was wearing other than white tennis shoes.

If you have information about her whereabouts, call 911 or MSP Sault Ste. Marie Michigan 906-632-2217.

