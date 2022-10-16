The incident happened on Saturday night in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane in Elyria.

ELYRIA, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the Elyria Police Department discovered four family members dead inside a Lorain County Home.

Elyria Police officers responded to a home in the 200 block of Kenny Brook Lane at around 11:45 p.m. on Saturday after receiving a phone call that a man "killed his family and was going to kill himself."

Upon arriving at the scene, officers forced entry into the locked home, where they discovered four dead family members inside.

At this time, no names of the individuals have been released or any other details.

According to the Elyria Police Department, "The incident appears to be isolated, and there is no threat to the community."

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Kasperovich at 440-326-1213 or zkasperovich@cityofelyria.org.

