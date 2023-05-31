Warehouse buildings on Elm Street in north Toledo to be demolished beginning June 1

The demolition is set to begin at 8 a.m. Thursday morning.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Beginning Thursday, the warehouse buildings at 1502 Elm St. in north Toledo are set to be demolished.

Lucas County Land Bank and its contractor, Advanced Demolition Services, will lead the demolition process.

Local leaders and the family of Cindy Sumner, who tragically lost her life on the property, will be on site to witness the process as it begins.

Officials found Sumner's body inside the abandoned warehouse on Elm Street on Sept. 17, 2009. She was first reported missing on Aug. 6, 2009.

Elhadi Robbins, who was accused of killing Sumner, died in the Lucas County jail in 2013 while awaiting trial in the case.

Prior to the Sumner case, Robbins was incarcerated on a theft conviction and failure to notify as a sex offender. He was also convicted in 2006 for the illegal use of a five-year-old boy in nudity oriented material.

According to a press release, the demolition is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m.

