
Ella Street bridge project worker injured Wednesday

The worker was taken to the hospital with "an apparent minor injury" around 5 p.m., city of Tiffin government officials said in a social media post Wednesday night.


TIFFIN, Ohio — A partial bridge collapse injured a worker Wednesday evening in Tiffin.

Emergency crews responded to a partial collapse of the Ella Street bridge just before 5 p.m. Wednesday, city of Tiffin government officials said in a social media post. A worker on the bridge project was taken to the hospital for "an apparent minor injury." 

The worker's exact condition, extent of injuries, age and name were not disclosed. The city did not offer further comment.

The Ella Street bridge is being demolished as part of a replacement project.

Ella Street remains closed to through traffic until November 2023.

