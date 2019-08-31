JACKSON, Mich. — Staying active and engaged; that’s what a unique non-profit is helping senior citizens do by checking off their bucket list.

From zooming in a race car, to floating in a hot air balloon, they make it happen.

Two local grandmothers know for a fact that there is still plenty of room for thrills at the golden age of 78.

"This will be something I never, ever forget if I make it," said Beverly Mylek. "I’ve never done this before, so I have no idea what is going to happen."

Beverly is a feisty Toledo grandmother of five who enjoys to live life a bit on edge; and for good reason.

She did something most people aren't brave enough to do; jump from a plane 14,000 feet in the air.

Beverly made her jump at Tecumseh Skydive in Jackson, Michigan. The leap was on her bucket list for years, and she finally did it.

But she didn't do it alone though. Somehow she convinced her friend, Brenda Sutton, to tag along.

And making this type of experience happen is what Webb Weiman lives for.

"This is truly one of the greatest chapters of my life," said Weiman.

Weiman is the founder of "My Jump" which is an organization that has helped seniors achieve what’s left on their bucket list

"The idea of jump came to me after my mother died, when my father refused to leave his bedroom. I wanted to prove to him that there is life beyond the rocking chair and inspire others in isolation, that it’s never too late to achieve your dreams," explained Weiman.

Less than 10 minutes after the big jump, both women were back safely on the ground.

And although the breathtaking panoramic views were short-lived, the memory will last for the rest of their lives.