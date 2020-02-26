TOLEDO, Ohio — An elderly man was taken to the hospital after his north Toledo house caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The fire started around 2 a.m. on the 1900 block of Locust St.

Neighbor Christina Johnson told WTOL she ran out when she saw the fire and saw the man going back into his home to try to save his animals.

"As I was walking through the house I could see the flames, so I ran outside barefoot, ran across the street in my pajamas and tried to help the guy," Johnson said.

The man was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

A firefighter was also seen carrying a cat out of the house.

Toledo Fire crews say flames were coming from the back of the roof when they arrived to the scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.