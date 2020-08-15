8-year-old girl shot and killed in Akron

Police have made no arrests at this time.

AKRON, Ohio — An 8-year-old girl is dead in Akron after being shot Friday evening, Akron police confirm.

They say the little girl was found with a gunshot wound on the 700 block of Roselle Avenue around 11:48 pm. The department says numerous reports of shots fired came in from around the home before responding.

Several teens were gathered outside the house when the shooting occurred, authorities say. Detectives believe the suspected shooter was outside the home and fired multiple shots.

The girl, identified as Mikayla Pickett, was transported to Akron Children's Hospital, where she later died. There have been no arrests made at this time.

An investigation is underway.