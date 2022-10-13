EHOVE Career Center investigating alleged 'unprofessional conduct' by school employee

Superintendent Chris McCully said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed."

MILAN, Ohio — An investigation is underway at EHOVE Career Center in Milan, Ohio, after school officials were made aware of "unprofessional conduct by a school employee," according to Superintendent Chris McCully.

He said "proper authorities were notified" and "district protocols, procedures and policies were immediately followed." But due to the district's investigation being ongoing, McCully said in a statement Thursday the district is not able to provide any more information.

"The safety and well-being of our school community is of the utmost importance," according to McCully's statement. "We follow all requirements in hiring staff, including mandatory and thorough background checks and fingerprint clearance, and expect that our staff conduct themselves in a professional manner at all times. Any time there is an allegation of misconduct, we investigate."

