Efforts to save a longtime Sandusky staple receiving strong support from across Ohio

People all over the state are sharing pictures and memories of Goodtime I, while a GoFundMe was created to help raise money for the beloved boat.

SANDUSKY, Ohio — In an effort to save a downtown Sandusky staple, people all over Ohio are raising money to save the Goodtime I.

Following the Goodtime I's most recent inspection, owner Joe Lamb said he was left with more than $400,000 in repairs. He was able to pay a small amount but, $350,000 is still needed before the shipyard will release the vessel back to the owner.

Lamb says it's overwhelming to see how much the ship means to people.

"You know, I know we have supporters out there that love me and my family and the boat itself," said Lamb. "I never in a million years thought it was that many people."

A Facebook page has been created for updates on the status of the ship and to share fond memories, while a GoFundMe has been set up to help bring the Goodtime I back home.

