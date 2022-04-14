Springfield Schools offers summer programs focused on hands-on learning

Literacy coaches in Springfield say while many kids entered this year below their normal reading level, many have caught up to where they need to be.

HOLLAND, Ohio — As summer gets closer, educators are preparing for students who may participate in summer learning programs.

Last summer many parents at Springfield Local Schools enrolled their children in summer learning activities to make up for lost time during remote learning periods.

Educators at Springfield local schools are already seeing a high-interest level in the summer programs from parents. They are pushing an experiential approach into their summer programs this year.

“It’s important for the kids to experience activities that are more hands-on and interactive so that we can limit the device use. We know students need to have books in hand” said Taryn Miley, the Elementary Curriculum Director at Springfield Schools.

Literacy coaches in Springfield say while many kids, especially those in kindergarten through fifth grade, came in below their normal reading level this year, many have caught up to where they need to be.

“This year the teachers have worked really hard! Our students came in below level, but I can tell you our data shows that students are really making a lot of growth” said Kelly Kahmann, the K-5 Literacy Coach at Springfield Schools.

Right now what's been missing is hands-on learning for younger students.

Springfield Schools have a “Summer Spark” program this summer that focuses solely on outdoor learning activities and other group learning that does not involve electronic devices, which is something educators feel is important at younger grades levels.

“You know the students have been on devices for extended periods of time so we have decided to get our kids outside. We feel that it is really important that we provide experiential learning” said Miley.