Ohio high school fundraises for 'Freedom Field' in honor of fallen Navy Corpsman Maxton Soviak

About $600,000 has been pledged as of April 2023 through the 27s for #27 fundraiser, Edison High School athletic director Nick Wenzel said.

MILAN, Ohio — Petty Officer 3rd Class Maxton Soviak died serving with the U.S. military on Aug. 26, 2021, in Afghanistan. In September of that year, family, friends and community members said their goodbyes on the football and track field of his alma mater, Edison High School.

Now, the school is working to raise over $1 million for a new athletic field in his honor. EHS Assistant Principal and Athletic Director Nick Wenzel said renaming the new turf field as Freedom Field is fitting.

"I can't think of a greater honor than to be able to carry Max's torch for him," Wenzel said.

The community has honored him for his service since 2021 but wanted to do more. During the season, Soviak's jersey number, 27, was painted on the 27-yard line and last August, his jersey was retired. But, Wenzel said they wanted something even more permanent.

So, the "27s for #27" fundraiser was created. The athletic booster President, Nick Schnittker, has been working hard to raise funds for the new field.

"I'm just really looking forward to seeing the project come together and get done. I have younger kids so it will be a great opportunity to play on the field as well," Schnittker said.

Wenzel said Freedom Field will be more than just a place where sports are played.

"This is a place that Max excelled, on that football field. It became the place we brought him back home, and it became the place that we said goodbye," Wenzel said. "So it's only appropriate for the Edison community, that this town becomes a place that we get to come and remember Max."