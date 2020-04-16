OHIO, USA — Conversations about opening up Ohio are underway.

Right now there are two main sides to this debate; One side says if Ohio doesn't open up soon, the state's economy will suffer even more than it already has. However, there is also the medical side, saying opening up too fast has big health risks

Whatever side of the argument you are on, experts on both ends agree there needs to be data to back up whatever decision is made.

Toledo Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski said we need to learn more about coronavirus before opening anything completely.

"My personal standpoint, I don't think we're there yet, I think we're close, but we don't know enough about this disease yet to say okay yes let's open it up," said Zgodzinski.

Peter Vanderhart is the chair of the economics department at Bowling Green State University. Vanderdert said originally when everything was getting shut down, he felt the decision was too rash. He quickly changed his mind.

"I'll be honest, I thought Governor DeWine was too aggressive at first. And I'm happy to say I think I was wrong," said Vanderhart.

Vanderhart feels Ohio should start re-opening once we know for sure that we've flattened the curve, and that it won't go back up. He understands the public health concern, but hopes leaders also see the economic argument at hand.

"So far I think appropriately the public health people have had the podium. Yes you could forcefully minimize the number of people dying, but that might cause so much unemployment and so little production," said Vanderhart.

