TOLEDO, Ohio — The Walleye hockey season is on hold following an announcement from the ECHL that it has suspended play of the 2019-20 season.

The decision was made due to growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Just hours before the ECHL announcement, leaders with the NHL stated their season would be on "pause."

RELATED: NHL to suspend season amid coronavirus concerns

Representatives with the Walleye said they will continue to work with the ECHL as well as national, state and local officials to monitor the situation moving forward.



Additionally, the organization leaders will be reaching out to FINatics partners, group leaders and other parties as details become available.

Facts not fear: Putting COVID-19 into context



WTOL 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit wtol.com/section/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 419-248-1100.

Protect yourself from coronavirus



• Cover: Cover your mouth and nose wiht a tissue when you cough or sneeze.

• Dispose: Throw used tissues in a lined can.

• Wash hands: Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing; going to the bathroom; and before eating or preparing food.

• Hand sanitizer: If soap and water are not readily available, use and alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry.

• Avoid touching: Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

RELATED: Coronavirus update | Schools closing for 3 weeks; gatherings of 100 or more people are banned in Ohio

RELATED: TPS leaders discuss 3-week closure in response to coronavirus

RELATED: LIST | Northwest Ohio institutions that have been closed or limited due to coronavirus threat