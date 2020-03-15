PRINCETON, N.J. — The ECHL hockey league which includes the Toledo Walleye has canceled the 2019-2020 season as of Saturday night.

In a statement from ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin the decision came down to protecting the health and well-being of players, coaches, fans, teams and staff.

Commissioner Crelin says the decision will allow players to return to their homes and removes the uncertainty that currently exists.

