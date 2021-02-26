UToledo's Eberly Center to host gender equality summit Monday, March 1

The inaugural summit, a virtual event with the theme "The State of Women," is free and open to the public.

The Catharine S. Eberly Center for Women at The University of Toledo is hosting a one-day Gender Equity Summit on Monday, March 1.

"The Eberly Center for Women is bringing local stakeholders and changemakers together to explore the issues women face today and devise strategies to advance gender equity in the Toledo area," the center's director Dr. Angela Fitzpatrick said. "We will delve into a range of topics including the COVID-19 pandemic, economics, education and racial justice."

Dr. Melina Abdullah, professor in the Department of Pan-African Studies at California State University, Los Angeles, will deliver the keynote address titled "Womanist Leadership" at 6 p.m.

The summit also includes panel discussions at 11 a.m., a workshop on how to advance intersectional gender equity at 1 p.m. and a networking session at 3:30 p.m.

The 2021 Gender Equity Summit is sponsored by the Eberly Center for Women, UToledo Department of Women's and Gender Studies, Toledo Lucas County Public Library Steinem Sisters Collection, United Way of Greater Toledo, Women of Toledo and YWCA of Northwest Ohio.

To register for the event and view the agenda, visit the Eberly Center website here.