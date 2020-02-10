'Easy and painless' Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz gets his flu shot

The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department has started appointment-only flu shot clinics.

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's that time of year again when medical experts are urging Americans to get their flu shots, especially amid the current pandemic.

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, along with other city leaders, received their flu shot at the Toledo Lucas County Health Department.

The mayor tweeted that the process was easy and painless.

The TLCHD has started appointment-only flu shot clinics.

TLCHD upcoming flu shot clinic dates and times (by appointment only):

Sunday, Oct 4 : Epworth United Methodist Church, 8 am to 12:30 pm

: Epworth United Methodist Church, 8 am to 12:30 pm

Thursday, Oct 8: Drive Thru @ Friendship Baptist Church, 9 am to 3 pm

Drive Thru @ Friendship Baptist Church, 9 am to 3 pm

Thursday, Oct 8: Springfield Township Hall, 4 pm to 7 pm

Springfield Township Hall, 4 pm to 7 pm

Wednesday, Oct 14: Village of Whitehouse, 4 pm to 7 pm

Village of Whitehouse, 4 pm to 7 pm

Thursday, Oct 15: That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic, 5:30 pm to 7 pm

Friday, Oct 23: Richfield Township Fire Hall, 9 am to 12 pm